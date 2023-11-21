CobbleStone Software Announces Inclusion in the United Nations Global Compact

CobbleStone® has recently joined the United Nations (UN) Global Compact, the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative.
PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – a recognized Leader in buy-side contract lifecycle management (CLM) according to the IDC MarketScape Report* – gladly announces its inclusion in the UN Global Compact, in efforts towards paving the way towards sustainability in the corporate world.
The UN Global Compact is a worldwide initiative involving over 12,000 companies spanning over 160 countries. This voluntary initiative focuses on advancing universal principles on human rights, labor, and environment and anti-corruption through the active engagement of the corporate community, in cooperation with civil society and representatives of organized labor.
"We are excited about this promising initiative to provide sustainability and are honored to join such a noble cause," says Mark Nastasi, President & Founder of CobbleStone Software.
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.
