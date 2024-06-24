CobbleStone Software Announces Mike Rayburn as Keynote Speaker for their Contract Management Conference

CobbleStone® has officially announced Mike Rayburn as their keynote speaker for their upcoming conference in October.
PRINCETON, N.J., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – a recognized Leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) according to the SPARK Matrix™ Report – aims to have an educational and immersive conference experience in October featuring CLM sessions, networking opportunities, CobbleStone's product roadmap, and more.
The selected keynote speaker, Mike Rayburn, is a two-time TED talk presenter, a successful entrepreneur, a member of the Speaker Hall of Fame, and a featured artist on Sirius/XM. Mike has also headlined on the strip in Las Vegas and has received standing ovations at all eight of his performances at Carnegie Hall.
Mike will present "The What IF? Keynote Experience," which focuses on inspiring leadership and business teams to rethink change and initiate more possibilities and innovation for organizations.
The keynote performance will allow attendees to:
> Learn the 3 powerful tools to access unrealized potential.
> Create changes instead of managing changes.
> Discover opportunities that may be currently missed.
> Set and achieve bold and empowering goals.
> Embrace uniqueness as a competitive edge.
> And more
"We are very excited about our conference and can't wait to see how Mike captivates this year's audience through humor and an immersive guitar performance that perpetuates thought leadership throughout our growing CobbleStone community. Attendees can expect to walk away with real-world tools and strategies to help organizations create better solutions and better business outcomes," says Mark Nastasi, EVP and Founder of CobbleStone Software.
For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.
