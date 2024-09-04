CobbleStone Software Announces Services Partnership With Capitol Legal Services, LLP

"We at CobbleStone recognize the importance of data digitalization and data automation as pillars of digital contract transformation. Capitol Legal Services, LLP will prove instrumental in further embracing these pillars for CobbleStone clients," - Mark Nastasi, EVP & Founder of CobbleStone. Post this

This partnership between CobbleStone Software and Capitol Legal Services, LLP showcases both organizations' commitment to providing quality user experience. This dynamic collaboration will focus on the following aspects:

> Project Management

> Contract Management Consulting

> CLM Implementation

> Comprehensive Training services

Overall, the partnership is designed and expected to strengthen existing client relationships with CobbleStone Contract Insight® users and extend CobbleStone's software suite to new users.

"We trust our partnership with Capitol Legal Services, LLP will strengthen our already robust client experience," says Mark Nastasi, EVP and Founder of CobbleStone Software.

"We at CobbleStone recognize the importance of data digitalization and data automation as pillars of digital contract transformation. Capitol will prove instrumental in further embracing these pillars for CobbleStone clients."

Contact CobbleStone Software for a free demo.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

Media Contact

Simran Bains, CobbleStone Software, 866-330-0056, [email protected], https://www.cobblestonesoftware.com/

SOURCE CobbleStone Software