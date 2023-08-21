CobbleStone Software Announces Services Partnership With Lockerbie & Co.

CobbleStone® has entered a services partnership with New Jersey-based consulting management organization Lockerbie & Co.
PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – a recognized Leader in buy-side contract lifecycle management (CLM) according to the IDC MarketScape Report* – is excited to announce its services partnership with Lockerbie & Co., a consulting management company dedicated to providing better business planning, problem-solving strategies, sustainable solutions, and excellent customer service to clients.
This partnership between CobbleStone Software and Lockerbie & Co. showcases both organizations' commitment to providing quality user experiences. This dynamic collaboration will focus on management consulting with an emphasis on the following four core services:
>Procurement with a purpose (ESG & Supplier Diversity)
>PMO/Project Management
>Change Management
>Post-Merger Integration
Overall, the partnership is designed to strengthen existing client relationships with CobbleStone Contract Insight® users and extend CobbleStone® solutions to new users.
"We are excited about this promising partnership to further support the CobbleStone client experience and look forward to working with this esteemed, diverse, women-owned, disability-owned, and LGBTQIA+ owned consulting management mainstay," says Mark Nastasi, President & Founder of CobbleStone Software.
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.
*IDC, IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Buy-Side Contract Life-Cycle Management Applications 2023 Vendor Assessment, Doc# US48785822, March 2023
