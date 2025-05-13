CobbleStone Software Announces Strategic Referral Partnership with Software Horsepower

CobbleStone Software and Software Horsepower have partnered to expand the reach of CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management software through Software Horsepower's global software distribution platform.
PRINCETON, N.J., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – a recognized Leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) according to the SPARK Matrix™ Report – is excited to announce a new referral partnership with Software Horsepower, a global software distribution platform. This collaboration will expand the reach of CobbleStone's award-winning CobbleStone Contract Insight® CLM software, connecting it with a broader range of organizations seeking to streamline their contract management processes.
Software Horsepower partners with leading software companies, offering comprehensive support throughout the sales lifecycle. Their expertise includes pre-sales consultation, implementation, adoption, and post-sales assistance, catering to a diverse clientele from Fortune 500 companies to startups across global markets.
As a CobbleStone Referral Partner, Software Horsepower will recommend CobbleStone Contract Insight as a valuable business solution to their extensive network of customers. This partnership leverages Software Horsepower's strong market presence and deep understanding of customer needs to introduce CobbleStone's robust, AI-powered CLM platform to organizations looking to enhance efficiency, reduce risk, and gain better visibility into their contracts.
"We are thrilled to welcome Software Horsepower as a referral partner," said Mark Nastasi, Executive Vice President & Founder of CobbleStone Software.
"Their global reach and commitment to providing comprehensive support align perfectly with our mission to empower organizations worldwide with best-in-class contract management solutions. We look forward to a successful collaboration that will bring the benefits of CobbleStone Contract Insight to even more businesses."
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.
