CobbleStone Software Announces Strategic Referral Partnership with Software Horsepower

As a CobbleStone Referral Partner, Software Horsepower will recommend CobbleStone Contract Insight as a valuable business solution to their extensive network of customers. This partnership leverages Software Horsepower's strong market presence and deep understanding of customer needs to introduce CobbleStone's robust, AI-powered CLM platform to organizations looking to enhance efficiency, reduce risk, and gain better visibility into their contracts.

"We are thrilled to welcome Software Horsepower as a referral partner," said Mark Nastasi, Executive Vice President & Founder of CobbleStone Software.

"Their global reach and commitment to providing comprehensive support align perfectly with our mission to empower organizations worldwide with best-in-class contract management solutions. We look forward to a successful collaboration that will bring the benefits of CobbleStone Contract Insight to even more businesses."

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

