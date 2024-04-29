CobbleStone Software Announces Their Contract Management Conference in October 2024

CobbleStone Software has recently announced that they are hosting their fifth user conference, this time in Las Vegas from October 16th to October 18th.

PRINCETON, N.J., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – a recognized Leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) according to the SPARK Matrix™ Report– continues their biannual tradition of hosting an immersive and educational conference event on October 16th to the 18th.

The 2024 CobbleStone Software Conference will include a great convergence of industry leaders, innovators, and experts. Hosted in the entertainment capital of the world, CLM will be the main talk of the town as attendees will witness the latest advancements in contract management via CobbleStone Software's solutions suite.

Current clients and prospective clients can join CobbleStone for an electrifying journey as they showcase the latest advancements in contract management via their CLM solutions. Some conference highlights will include:

> Panel Discussions

> Thought Leadership

> Networking Opportunities

> Interactive Sessions

> CLE Sessions

> Keynote Speaker

> And more

Click here to save your seat today.

"Following the large success of our last conference in Austin, Texas, we are excited to be bringing that energy to Vegas this year. Attendees will be surrounded by some of the best minds in the CLM space and we look forward to hosting and educating about the benefits of efficient CLM processes," says Mark Nastasi, EVP and Founder of CobbleStone Software.

Interested in sponsoring the 2024 Conference? Click here for more information.

Contact CobbleStone Software for a free demo.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

