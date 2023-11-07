CobbleStone Software Awarded CLM Cooperative Contract with WSIPC

"We are confident this collaboration will significantly contribute to our mission, aligning seamlessly with our goals and values, and showcasing the commitment of both WSIPC and CobbleStone Software to excellence in education." - Dr. Dana Anderson, CEO of WSIPC. Post this

"We at WSIPC are thrilled to announce our new partnership with CobbleStone Software, launching a shared effort to empower the K-12 community through innovative and comprehensive solutions. With CobbleStone Contract Insight®'s cutting-edge CLM tools and robust features, we are expanding services to over a million students reached by WSIPC's Cooperative programs, ensuring that schools can focus on their core missions. We are confident this collaboration will significantly contribute to our mission, aligning seamlessly with our goals and values, and showcasing the commitment of both WSIPC and CobbleStone Software to excellence in education," shared Dr. Dana Anderson, CEO of WSIPC.

"This cooperative contract focuses on providing contract management outreach in the education sector, and we look forward to working together to serve a myriad of school systems," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

