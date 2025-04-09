CobbleStone Software Celebrates 30 Years of Innovation in Contract Management, Pioneering AI-Powered Solutions

"From the inception of what would become CobbleStone Contract Insight® to our latest advancements in AI, we have consistently focused on delivering solutions that drive efficiency and mitigate risk for our clients." - Mark Nastasi, EVP & Founder of CobbleStone Post this

CobbleStone's dedication to innovation is evident in its suite of advanced features, including:

VISDOM® AI: CobbleStone's native artificial intelligence engine made to enhance contract analysis, risk assessment, data extraction, and process automation.

VISDOM+ Generative AI: Built on OpenAI, the makers of ChatGPT, this groundbreaking feature enhances contract drafting, automated clause generation, sentiment analysis, summarization, and more.

IntelliSign® Electronic Signatures: CobbleStone's native contract signing platform streamlines signature workflows, simplifies the process of signing, and provides digital signature attestation.

CobbleStone eProcurement Software: Integrating procurement and contract management for a seamless, end-to-end solution can centralize and simplify processes.

These innovations, along with the robust capabilities of CobbleStone Contract Insight® Enterprise CLM software, have earned CobbleStone numerous industry accolades, including being recognized as a Leader in the QKS SPARK Matrix™ for Contract Lifecycle Management and Digital World Class® by the Hackett Group.

Over the past three decades, CobbleStone has profoundly impacted various industries, enabling organizations to:

Minimize risk through advanced contract tracking and AI-driven analysis.

Boost efficiency with automated workflows and streamlined processes.

Ensure compliance via detailed audit trails and comprehensive reporting.

Maximize profitability by optimizing contract performance and identifying cost-saving opportunities and other key performance indicators.

As CobbleStone embarks on its fourth decade, the company remains dedicated to its mission of empowering organizations to achieve contract management excellence, with a focus on further advancing AI and enhancing user experience.

"We are incredibly proud to celebrate 30 years of innovation," said Mark Nastasi, Executive Vice President & Founder of CobbleStone Software.

"From the inception of what would become CobbleStone Contract Insight® to our latest advancements in AI, we have consistently focused on delivering solutions that drive efficiency and mitigate risk for our clients. We are grateful for their enduring partnership and are excited to continue leading the charge in CLM technology."

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

