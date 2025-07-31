CobbleStone Software Crowned "Top Contract Management Software of 2025" by CIOReview

"This recognition validates our relentless pursuit of innovation and commitment to maintaining our position at the forefront of the industry, continuously evolving to meet the complex needs of today's businesses." - Mark Nastasi, EVP & Founder of CobbleStone Post this

CobbleStone Contract Insight offers an end-to-end solution for the entire contract lifecycle, from intelligent intake and authoring to robust negotiation, e-signatures, obligation management, and renewal. Its VISDOM® AI and machine learning capabilities, alongside features like configurable dashboards, advanced workflow automation, and seamless integrations with key business systems, enable organizations to streamline operations, enhance decision-making, and secure contractual relationships.

This recognition from CIOReview reinforces CobbleStone Software's standing as a trusted partner for organizations seeking to optimize their contract management processes and leverage technology for strategic advantage.

"Being named the Top Contract Management Software of 2025 by CIOReview is a tremendous honor and a testament to our team's dedication and our platform's superior performance," said Mark Nastasi, Executive VP & Founder of CobbleStone Software.

"This recognition validates our relentless pursuit of innovation, particularly through our VISDOM AI and comprehensive suite of features, which empower our clients to achieve unparalleled control and insight over their contracts. We are committed to maintaining our position at the forefront of the industry, continuously evolving to meet the complex needs of today's businesses."

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

