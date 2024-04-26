CobbleStone Software Dives Deep into the Benefits of AI-Based Contract Management

CobbleStone Software has released a new guide that highlights the 5 ways AI-based contract summarization can optimize legal operations.

PRINCETON, N.J., April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – a recognized Leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) according to the SPARK Matrix™ Report– continues to inform professionals of the benefits of implementing an effective, AI-based CLM software within their organizations.

This guide dives into the five main advantages that AI-based contract summarization can provide for enhanced legal operations. With AI becoming more common in the workplace and the introduction of AI-powered contract summarizers, legal operations professionals can optimize their CLM processes like never before.

The five main advantages are listed below:

Enhancing Speed & Efficiency

Improved Accuracy & Consistency

Comprehensive Contract Analysis

Increased Compliance & Risk Management

Cost Savings & Resource Optimization

Click here to read more.

"Understanding the relationship between AI and contract management is vital in today's world. Legal professionals can experience firsthand the positive impact AI-based CLM can bring to their organizations with CobbleStone Contract Insight®," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

Contact CobbleStone Software for a free demo.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

Follow CobbleStone Software on social media:

To stay up to date on contract lifecycle management industry trends and news, subscribe to CobbleStone's Contract Insights blog.

Company Website: https://www.cobblestonesoftware.com/

Company Phone: 866-330-0056

Contact Name: Simran Bains

Contact Email: [email protected]

SOURCE CobbleStone Software