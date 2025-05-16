CobbleStone Software Empowers Businesses as EU Court Bans Price Parity Clauses

CobbleStone Software's CLM platform empowers businesses following the European Union's court decision to ban online price parity clauses.
PRINCETON, N.J., May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – a recognized Leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) according to the SPARK Matrix™ Report – announced its commitment to helping businesses effectively navigate the recent European Union (EU) court decision banning online price parity clauses. This ruling has significant implications for various industries operating within the EU, and CobbleStone Software offers the robust tools and features necessary to ensure compliance and mitigate potential risks.
The EU court's ban on price parity clauses, which previously restricted businesses from offering lower prices on their own websites than on third-party platforms, necessitates a comprehensive review and potential renegotiation of existing agreements. CobbleStone Software provides a centralized platform to efficiently manage and analyze contract portfolios, enabling organizations to: identified affected contracts and quickly pinpoint agreements containing price parity cluases through advanced search and filtering capabilities; analyze contractual obligations to gain a clear understanding of the implications of the an on current contractual obligations and potential liabilities using analytical tools; streamline renegotiation processes by facilitating seamless communication and collaboration during renegotiation with relevant stakeholders; ensuring future compliance leveraging configurable templates and automated workflows to create and manage agreements that adhere to the new EU regulations; and mitigate risk while avoiding penalties.
CobbleStone Software's intuitive interface and powerful features, such as AI-powered contract analytics, automated alerts, and secure document storage, provide a comprehensive solution for managing the entire contract lifecycle in this evolving regulatory landscape. By leveraging CobbleStone Contract Insight®, businesses can not only adhere to the new EU regulations but also optimize their contract management processes for greater efficiency and reduced risk.
Click here to learn more about the EU court ban on price parity clauses and how CLM software can help.
"The EU court's decision marks a significant shift in online commerce, and businesses need to adapt swiftly," said Mark Nastasi, EVP & Founder of CobbleStone Software.
"CobbleStone Contract Insight is uniquely positioned to empower organizations with the visibility and control needed to understand the impact of this ruling and ensure ongoing compliance within their contractual framework."
Contact CobbleStone Software for a free demo.
For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.
Follow CobbleStone Software on social media:
> LinkedIn
> X
> Facebook
> YouTube
To stay up to date on contract lifecycle management industry trends and news, subscribe to CobbleStone's Contract Insights blog.
Media Contact
Sean Heck, CobbleStone Software, 866-330-0056, [email protected], https://www.cobblestonesoftware.com/
SOURCE CobbleStone Software
Share this article