CobbleStone Software Featured in Corporate Counsel Business Journal's (CCBJ) Legal Tech Guide 2024

"Being featured in the CCBJ Legal Tech Guide 2024 is an honor and I am glad I got to share the knowledge that I have about the analytics and specifics of Legal Technology in the CLM space." -Sean Heck, Content Marketing Manager at CobbleStone Software.

"Over the years, this guide has served as a solution for our many readers who look to bring new and innovative solutions into their corporate environment," says Kristin Calve, Editor and Publisher of CCBJ's Leading Legal Technology and Project Management Solutions Directory 2024.

In this year's feature CobbleStone Software's Content Marketing Manager, Sean Heck, gave key insights on the following topics:

Challenges in Legal Tech Adoption

Strategies for Successful Legal Tech Training and Adoption

The Future Outlook and Evolving with Legal Technology

Click here to view the full Leading Legal Technology and Project Management Solutions Directory!

"Being featured in the CCBJ Legal Tech Guide is an amazing honor and a great way to kick off the first quarter of 2024," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

"With this feature, we hope that readers are able to gain some valuable information about the CLM industry and recognize how CobbleStone Contract Insight® can help transform and streamline their organizational processes."

About CobbleStone Software:

