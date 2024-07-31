CobbleStone Software Featured in Legal Tech Publishing's 2024 Buyer's Guide

"We are honored to be recognized by Legal Tech Publishing in their annual Buyers Guide and hope that legal and procurement professionals will educate themselves on the countless benefits CLM can bring to their organizations," - Mark Nastasi, EVP and Founder of CobbleStone Software. Post this

"We are honored to be recognized by Legal Tech Publishing in their annual Buyer's Guide and hope that legal and procurement professionals will educate themselves on the countless benefits CLM can bring to their organizations," says Mark Nastasi, EVP and Founder of CobbleStone Software.

This Buyer's Guide release coincides with contract professionals' growing interest in using and adopting technology to streamline contract management processes within organizations.

Click here to read more about CobbleStone's inclusion in the Buyer's Guide.

CobbleStone Software is dedicated to education and access to third-party opinions that explain the impact of solutions in the marketplace. By supporting the Legal Tech Publishing eBook series, they support the community of fellow providers, and together, they can provide contract and legal professional subscribers with a succinct list of reputable and vetted products for their consideration.

Contact CobbleStone Software for a free demo.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

About LTP:

Legal Tech Publishing (LTP), the publishing division of Legal Tech Media Group, provides various options for targeting prospects through educational marketing and advertising tailored to lawyers and legal professionals. Since 2017, LTM has expanded its subscriber base by delivering high-quality academic content, including eBooks, product reviews, webinars, case studies, and whitepapers. LTMG actively distributes and promotes this content through its portfolio of websites, nationwide bar associations, legal industry associations, and other media outlets. The Legal Technology Buyer's Guide series, known as the 'shopper's handbook', serves as a valuable resource for legal professionals, influencers, and IT decision-makers exploring their marketplace options.

Follow CobbleStone Software on social media:

> LinkedIn

> X

> Facebook

> YouTube

To stay up to date on contract lifecycle management industry trends and news, subscribe to CobbleStone's Contract Insights blog.

Media Contact

Simran Bains, CobbleStone Software, 866-330-0056, [email protected], https://www.cobblestonesoftware.com/

Twitter

SOURCE CobbleStone Software