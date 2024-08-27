CobbleStone Software Helps Chiesi Streamline Their Contract Management Processes

"We are glad we are able to assist Chiesi and are able to provide them with the correct resources they need to keep growing as a successful pharmaceutical company without any worries of CLM," - Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software Post this

Despite experiencing extreme growth and success, Chiesi faced issues with keeping contracts organized, lacked a centralized solution for managing contracts, and was missing checklist and milestone management.

These issues led Chiesi to implement CobbleStone Contract Insight®. Chiesi was drawn to the scalable and powerful functionality that CobbleStone Contract Insight provided for their contract management needs. Some aspects that stood out to Chiesi were the user-friendliness, high configurability, and cost-effectiveness of CobbleStone Contract Insight compared to other CLM providers.

Chiesi was provided with robust contract management software that allows them to successfully, efficiently, and proactively manage their contracts and meet (and even exceed) their unique needs. A senior paralegal at Chiesi stated, "We have expanded the utility of CobbleStone in our business and even more than we originally envisioned, and staff has always been helpful in getting us where we needed to go."

"We are glad we are able to assist Chiesi with their contract management concerns during their time of need and are able to provide them with the correct resources and tools they need to keep growing as a successful pharmaceutical company without any worries of CLM," says Bradford Jones, VP of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability.

