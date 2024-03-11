CobbleStone Software Helps Wound Care Advantage Streamline Contract Management Processes

"CobbleStone offers the features we need to organize and analyze our key information at a glance and more – all at the right price point." – Connie Wood, Senior Vice President and General Counsel at Wound Care Advantage Post this

Prior to instilling CobbleStone Contract Insight® into their daily organizational practices, WCA had relied on outdated methods of documentation storage such as traditional spreadsheets and digital folder systems. As with any company faced with scaling and managing an increasing volume of complex data, WCA found themselves facing organizational challenges.

WCA turned to CobbleStone Software for a solution to their challenges, and CobbleStone® delivered. CobbleStone Contract Insight was able to provide the proper tools WCA needed to streamline their organizational processes.

"CobbleStone offers the features we need to organize and analyze our key information at a glance and more – all at the right price point," says Connie Wood, Senior Vice President and General Counsel at Wound Care Advantage.

Click here to read more.

"We are glad we were able to assist WCA with their contract management concerns and hope that readers look at this real example and see how CobbleStone can help their organizations as well," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

Contact CobbleStone Software for a free demo.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

Follow CobbleStone Software on social media:

To stay up to date on contract lifecycle management industry trends and news, subscribe to CobbleStone's Contract Insights blog.

Media Contact

Simran Bains, CobbleStone Software, 866-330-0056, [email protected], https://www.cobblestonesoftware.com/

Twitter

SOURCE CobbleStone Software