CobbleStone Software Hosting Free August Tech-Brief Webinar

Fortunately, CLM software offers robust and AI-powered contract management software functionality that can also provide a means of centralizing the 4 main areas of digital transformation:

> Technology

> Data

>Process

> Organizational/Institutional Growth

Matthew H., Senior Government Team Lead, will lead this free, information-packed webinar. It will be focused on digital transformation from CLM software that provides (among other leading features):

> A secure repository with unlimited contracts that can be easily searched and accessed.

> A streamlined CLM experience with intelligent contract workflow automation.

> AI-based contract data extraction, field mapping, clause matching, and clause replacement.

> Rules-based workflow tasks and alerts.

> Expediated contract approvals and contract signing with integrated eSignature software.

> Supercharged contract drafting with pre-approved templates and clauses.

> And more.

"We are excited to host another free webinar for contract and procurement professionals in the government and education sectors who are looking to learn about the various benefits implementing CLM software can bring to their organizations," says Bradford Jones, VP of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

