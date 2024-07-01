CobbleStone Software Hosting Live Webinar on AI in the Contract Management Space

"We hope viewers gain new knowledge of some of the AI tools CobbleStone Contract Insight has to offer and how it can transform their CLM," - Mark Nastasi, EVP & Founder of CobbleStone Post this

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been integrated within business and legal operations over the years and continues to be prevalent in everyday activities. Contract intelligence with machine learning (AI and ML) have been proven to positively transform static contract documents into dynamic building blocks for proactive contract oversight, opportunity realization, and risk mitigation.

This free webinar, presented by CobbleStone Sales Manager Michael G., will be held on AI Appreciation Day, July 16th, and will cover the following topics:

Auto-Redlining

Automated Data Extraction

Data Analysis & Recommendations

Risk Identification & Prevention

"We enjoy hosting educational webinars like these to share information on the positive benefits of incorporating AI into contracting processes. We hope viewers can walk away with new knowledge of some of the AI tools CobbleStone Contract Insight has to offer and how it can transform their CLM," says Mark Nastasi, EVP and Founder of CobbleStone Software.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

