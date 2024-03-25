CobbleStone Software Hosts a Contract Management Masterclass Roadshow Event

CobbleStone® is set to host a free virtual masterclass event on Friday, March 29th at 9 AM ET.

PRINCETON, N.J., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – a recognized Leader in buy-side contract lifecycle management (CLM) according to the IDC MarketScape Report* – continues to offer educational opportunities for legal professionals to learn more about proper contract management.

This webinar, hosted by CobbleStone's CLM software experts, is designed to show viewers the best route towards successful contract management using CobbleStone Contract Insight®.