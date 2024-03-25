CobbleStone Software Hosts a Contract Management Masterclass Roadshow Event

CobbleStone® is set to host a free virtual masterclass event on Friday, March 29th at 9 AM ET.
PRINCETON, N.J., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – a recognized Leader in buy-side contract lifecycle management (CLM) according to the IDC MarketScape Report* – continues to offer educational opportunities for legal professionals to learn more about proper contract management.
This webinar, hosted by CobbleStone's CLM software experts, is designed to show viewers the best route towards successful contract management using CobbleStone Contract Insight®.
During the roadshow, viewers can explore CobbleStone Software's engaging source-to-contract lifecycle management topics such as:
- Online negotiations and electronic signatures
- Vendor registration
- Vendor collaboration via centralized gateway
- AI and its connection to the CLM process (Auto-Redlining, clause replacement, and more)
- And more.
"We enjoy hosting multiple roadshow events such as these to provide contracting professionals with all of the information they need to make informed decisions about implementing a CLM software within their organizations," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.
For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.
*IDC, IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Buy-Side Contract Life-Cycle Management Applications 2023 Vendor Assessment, Doc# US48785822, March 2023
Media Contact
Simran Bains, CobbleStone Software, 866-330-0056, [email protected], https://www.cobblestonesoftware.com/
SOURCE CobbleStone Software
