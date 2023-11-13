CobbleStone Software Hosts Continuing Legal Education Webinar Next Month

CobbleStone® will be hosting a webinar eligible for continuing legal education (CLE) credit on Thursday, December 7th.
PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – a recognized Leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) according to the IDC MarketScape Report* – will host an informative webinar with guest speaker Brian Quinn, Education & Outreach Coordinator for Lawyers Concerned for Lawyers of PA. The webinar topic will be "The Burned Out Lawyer: Recognition and Prevention Strategies in the Post-COVID World."
This webinar is taking place on Thursday, December 7th from 12 pm to 1 pm and will cover a variety of topics including the following:
- The early warning signs of impairment, with special emphasis on stress and burnout.
- Why lawyers and judges are at especially high risk to develop mental health and substance use disorders.
- The free services that Lawyers Assistance Programs provide to lawyers, judges, their family members, and law students.
- The barriers that prevent lawyers and judges from seeking the help they need.
You can see a current list of states' CLE eligibility here.
"We hope lawyers and attorneys tune into our webinar to gain access to programs and information that could be beneficial to their well-being," says Bradford Jones, VP of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.
For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability.
*IDC, IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Buy-Side Contract Life-Cycle Management Applications 2023 Vendor Assessment, Doc# US48785822, March 2023
