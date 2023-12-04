CobbleStone Software Hosts Continuing Legal Education Webinar This Week

CobbleStone® will be hosting a CLE-eligible webinar on Thursday, December 7th.
PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – a recognized Leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) according to the IDC MarketScape Report* – is hosting an informative webinar with guest speaker Brian Quinn, Education & Outreach Coordinator for Lawyers Concerned for Lawyers of PA.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐎𝐮𝐭 𝐋𝐚𝐰𝐲𝐞𝐫: 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐭-𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 is taking place on Thursday, December 7th from 12 pm to 1 pm and will cover a variety of topics including the following:
>The early warning signs of impairment, with special emphasis on stress and burnout
>Why lawyers and judges are at especially high risk to develop mental health and substance use disorders
>The free services that Lawyers Assistance Programs provide to lawyers, judges, their family members, and law students
>The barriers that prevent lawyers and judges from seeking the help they need
"We hope lawyers and attorneys tune into our webinar to gain access to programs and information that could be beneficial to their well-being," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.
