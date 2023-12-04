CobbleStone Software Hosts Continuing Legal Education Webinar This Week

"We hope lawyers and attorneys tune into our webinar to gain access to programs and information that could be beneficial to their well-being." - Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone. Post this

>The early warning signs of impairment, with special emphasis on stress and burnout

>Why lawyers and judges are at especially high risk to develop mental health and substance use disorders

>The free services that Lawyers Assistance Programs provide to lawyers, judges, their family members, and law students

>The barriers that prevent lawyers and judges from seeking the help they need

Click here to learn more and register today!

"We hope lawyers and attorneys tune into our webinar to gain access to programs and information that could be beneficial to their well-being," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

Contact CobbleStone Software to schedule a free demo.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

Follow CobbleStone Software on social media:

> LinkedIn

> Twitter

> Facebook

> YouTube

To stay up to date on contract lifecycle management industry trends and news, subscribe to CobbleStone's Contract Insights blog.

*IDC, IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Buy-Side Contract Life-Cycle Management Applications 2023 Vendor Assessment, Doc# US48785822, March 2023

Media Contact

Simran Bains, CobbleStone Software, 866-330-0056, [email protected], https://www.cobblestonesoftware.com/

Twitter

SOURCE CobbleStone Software