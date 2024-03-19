CobbleStone Software Included in Spend Matters 2024 SolutionMap

"We've designed SolutionMap to aid the practitioner so they may better understand and analyze the customer experiences, market developments and technological innovation of the myriad solution providers by process competency," said Jason Busch, Founder and CEO of Spend Matters. Post this

Their SolutionMap, a semi-annual analysis, highlights 79 procurement technology vendors within the industry to compare at a detailed level. Organizations are ranked in over a dozen categories including the following:

Spend & Procurement Analytics (Analytics)

Sourcing Optimization

Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM)

Supplier Management (SXM)

eProcurement

Expense Management

And more

CobbleStone's rankings in the SolutionMap across all market fits to prove that they are an affordable and flexible solution for companies of all sizes.

With this recognition, CobbleStone Software adds to their ever-growing list of awards and nominations.

"We've designed SolutionMap to aid the practitioner so they may better understand and analyze the customer experiences, market developments and technological innovation of the myriad solution providers by process competency," said Jason Busch, Founder and CEO of Spend Matters.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes.

