CobbleStone Software Included in the NYC PASSPort Procurement Platform

NYC PASSPort is New York City's end-to-end digital procurement platform that manages every stage of the procurement process from vendor sourcing to releasing and responding to solicitations, and contract award, development, registration, and management.

This platform also includes features for public data transparency, allowing insight into the procurement process stages. This system is designed to streamline and make the procurement process more transparent and accessible for vendors.

"We are thrilled to be included in this initiative and hope that this platform brings awareness to the procurement services available to vendors in NYC and beyond," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

