CobbleStone Software Included in the United Nations Global Compact Once Again

PRINCETON, N.J., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone® has been once again included in the impactful UN Global Compact, showing their dedication to corporate sustainability.

CobbleStone Software – a recognized Leader in buy-side contract lifecycle management (CLM) according to the SPARK Matrix™ Report – continues to show their commitment towards providing a more sustainable future.

The UN Global Compact is a worldwide initiative that was launched in 2000 with the intent of emphasizing the importance of sustainability within organizations. Their ambition is to "accelerate and scale the global collective impact of business by upholding the ten principles and delivering the sustainable development goals through accountable companies and ecosystems that enable change."

The Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact derived from four different categories: Human Rights, Labour, Environment, and Anti-Corruption. Companies that abide by these principles and other rules are eligible for participation in the UN Global Compact.

CobbleStone Software continuously shows support and abides by the rules set in place by the UN to help pave the way for a more sustainable future. By providing an industry-leading software that eliminates paper usage, investing in company initiatives to encourage employee satisfaction, and putting importance in the Ten Principles, CobbleStone has established their spot in the world's largest global corporate sustainability initiative.

"We are honored to continue our involvement with this noble initiative and look forward to creating a sustainable and bright future for all," says Mark Nastasi, EVP and Founder of CobbleStone Software.

