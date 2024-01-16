CobbleStone Software Included in Top 10 AI Healthcare Solution Providers in 2023 by GHO

CobbleStone® has been recognized for their robust AI system by Global Healthcare Outlook (GHO).
PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – a recognized Leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) according to the SPARK Matrix™ 2023 Report– was recently interviewed by GHO following the announcement of the Top 10 AI Healthcare Solution Providers list.
GHO highlighted the dynamic features of CobbleStone's proprietary contract AI engine with machine learning, VISDOM®. Some of those features include auto-redlining, generative AI, intelligent clause recognition, and much more.
As mentioned in the magazine feature, CobbleStone Software serves the healthcare industry with leading, AI-enabled contract management software tools such as merging clauses and metadata with templates for HIPAA BAAs, physician agreements, protected health information, and other critical healthcare contracts.
"We are thrilled to be included among the Top 10 AI Healthcare Solution Providers. Our dedication to all industries, including healthcare, is unmatched with the aid of our insightful AI tool that has many features beneficial to healthcare professionals," says Mark Nastasi, Executive VP and Founder of CobbleStone Software.
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.
