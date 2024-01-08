CobbleStone Software Interviews Outreach Coordinator for Lawyers, Brian S. Quinn

"After the success of our webinar, we are thrilled to work with him again and gain some insight on this topic. We hope legal professionals are able to view this interview as a resource and are aware of all the help that is available to them," - Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone. Post this

This interview covers a variety of topics, some highlighted below:

Legal advancements in the field

Primary challenges lawyers face when integrating technology into their practices or legal departments

The affect remote work and digital communication tools have on lawyers' mental health

Click here to read more!

"After the success of our webinar, we are thrilled to work with him again and gain some insight on this topic," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

"We hope legal professionals are able to view this interview as a resource and are aware of all the help that is available to them."

Contact CobbleStone Software to schedule a free demo.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

Follow CobbleStone Software on social media:

To stay up to date on contract lifecycle management industry trends and news, subscribe to CobbleStone's Contract Insights blog.

Media Contact

Simran Bains, CobbleStone Software, 866-330-0056, [email protected], https://www.cobblestonesoftware.com/

SOURCE CobbleStone Software