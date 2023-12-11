CobbleStone Software Introduces CobbleStone® Auto-Redline for Streamlined AI-Based Contract Negotiations

"We hope that contracting professionals can leverage our AI-based contract management software platform to meet the significant industry demand to perform contract redlining for positively transformed contract negotiations." - Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone. Post this

Users can download redlined documents to view and manage in MS Word or they can leverage CobbleStone's native online document editor for maximized convenience.

The 4 easy steps for CobbleStone Auto-Redline are:

1. Preparing Your Clause Library for Auto-Redline

2. Ad-Hoc, As-Needed Contract Auto-Redline

3. Enabling Auto-Redline Upon Contract Document Upload

4. See Contract Auto-Redline in Action

Click here for a step-by-step guide on CobbleStone Auto-Redline.

"We hope that contracting professionals can leverage our AI-based contract management software platform to meet the significant industry demand to perform contract redlining for positively transformed contract negotiations," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

Contact CobbleStone Software to schedule a free demo.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

Follow CobbleStone Software on social media:

> LinkedIn

> Twitter

>Facebook

> YouTube

To stay up to date on contract lifecycle management industry trends and news, subscribe to CobbleStone's Contract Insights blog.

Media Contact

Simran Bains, CobbleStone Software, 866-330-0056, [email protected], https://www.cobblestonesoftware.com/

Twitter

SOURCE CobbleStone Software