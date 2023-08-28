CobbleStone Software Introduces User-Friendly MS Excel PC Helper Connector

CobbleStone® recently announced its new software feature that allows users to seamlessly connect MS Excel and CobbleStone Contract Insight®.

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – a recognized Leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) according to the IDC MarketScape Report* – has published an informative tutorial that highlights the different aspects of the new MS Excel connector.

Manual contract management can be a time-consuming task with various data points and factors to be considered. To help business professionals avoid issues with manual contract management, CobbleStone provides a seamless connection between CobbleStone Contract Insight and MS Excel.