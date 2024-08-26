CobbleStone Software is Hosting a Free CLM Webinar Next Week

"Webinar viewers can learn about the software, ask questions, and interact with one of our best software experts. We look forward to seeing our registrants at the webinar, so those interested should register today to secure their spots," - Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Post this

CLM software has exponentially skyrocketed in usage as a powerful and efficient solution for streamlining the contract management process from drafting to renewal. While there are many solutions on the market, professionals must make the important decision of choosing which solution is best fit for their needs.

To aid with that process, this webinar aims to support organizations in the consideration phase for the specific CLM software provider that is right for them. Some topics that will be covered include:

> In-demand features

> Benefits

> Considerations

> And more

"We are excited to host another webinar to help professionals narrow their search for robust and efficient CLM software. During this webinar viewers will have the chance to learn about the software, ask questions, and interact with one of our best software experts. We look forward to seeing our registrants at the webinar, so those interested should register today to secure their spots," says Bradford Jones, VP of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

