CobbleStone Software is Hosting Their First Roadshow Event of 2024 in February

"This immersive masterclass has an exciting agenda and our experts leading the event are very knowledgeable across a range of contract management topics. Professionals who are looking for a streamlined CLM software should definitely tune in." - Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Post this

CobbleStone Software has a long history of offering successful virtual and in-person masterclasses to provide information about how CLM can help transform contracting processes. These free, virtual masterclasses for legal, contract, and procurement professionals are led by CLM experts and are designed to showcase how beneficial CobbleStone Contract Insight® can be for organizations.

The presenters will be covering the following:

CLM Software Demo

Online Negotiations and Electronic Signatures

Vendor Registration and Collaboration with Gateway

AI (Auto-Redlining, Clause Replacement, and More)

Questions and Answers

Click here to learn more and register for free today!

"This immersive masterclass has an exciting agenda and our experts leading the event are very knowledgeable across a range of contract management topics. Professionals who are looking for a streamlined CLM software should definitely tune in," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

Contact CobbleStone Software for a free demo.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

Follow CobbleStone Software on social media:

To stay up to date on contract lifecycle management industry trends and news, subscribe to CobbleStone's Contract Insights blog.

Media Contact

Simran Bains, CobbleStone Software, 866-330-0056, [email protected], https://www.cobblestonesoftware.com/

Twitter

SOURCE CobbleStone Software