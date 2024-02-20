CobbleStone Software is Now Available on Google Cloud Marketplace

"Bringing CobbleStone Software to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers deploy, manage, and grow the CobbleStone Contract Insight platform on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. Post this

> Prospective users can easily search CobbleStone Software on Google Cloud Marketplace and be able to view all packages and features that CobbleStone Contract Insight has to offer.

> Existing Google Cloud Marketplace customers can utilize their unused Google Cloud commitment spend towards licensing CobbleStone Contract Insight, which is hosted on a highly scalable Google Cloud infrastructure.

> Users can take advantage of existing Google Cloud licensing to further license CobbleStone Software CLM, eSourcing, vendor management, and electronic signatures.

"We are excited to partner with Google Cloud to provide contracting professionals with advanced CLM software on the easy-to-access Google Cloud Marketplace. The ability for clients to utilize their corporate Google Cloud commitment while reaping the benefits of an AI-enabled contract lifecycle solution is a win-win," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

"CobbleStone Software can now even more securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys."

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

