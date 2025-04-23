CobbleStone Software Launches Generative AI-Powered Contract Sentiment & Data Analysis for Unprecedented Contract Visibility

"Organizations can gain immediate visibility into critical aspects of their agreements, leading to more informed strategies and ultimately, better business outcomes." - Mark Nastasi, EVP & Founder of CobbleStone Software Post this

Key benefits of CobbleStone's AI-Powered Contract Sentiment & Data Analysis feature include:

𝐄𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲: Quickly identify the overall sentiment and key facts within new contracts without manual review.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐤 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭: Identify potential risks and unfavorable terms early in the contract lifecycle.

𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐝 𝐄𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲: Automate the initial analysis of contracts, freeing up legal and contract management teams to focus on more complex tasks.

CobbleStone Software is committed to providing innovative AI-powered solutions that streamline and optimize the contract lifecycle. The new AI-Powered Contract Sentiment & Data Analysis feature is a testament to this commitment, offering organizations a powerful tool to unlock the hidden intelligence within their contracts.

Click here to learn more about VISDOM+ generative artificial intelligence.

"We are thrilled to introduce AI-Powered Contract Sentiment & Data Analysis, a game-changing feature that empowers our users with a deeper understanding of their contractual landscape," said Mark Nastasi, Executive Vice President & Founder of CobbleStone Software.

"By trusting our AI-powered system to recognize complex data relationships and sentiment, organizations can gain immediate visibility into critical aspects of their agreements, leading to more informed strategies and ultimately, better business outcomes."

Contact CobbleStone Software for a free demo.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

Follow CobbleStone Software on social media:

To stay up to date on contract lifecycle management industry trends and news, subscribe to CobbleStone's Contract Insights blog.

Media Contact

Sean Heck, CobbleStone Software, 866-330-0056, [email protected], https://www.cobblestonesoftware.com/

Twitter

SOURCE CobbleStone Software