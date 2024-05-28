CobbleStone Software Launches New Generative AI Engine - IntelliDraftSM AI

CobbleStone® is proud to present its native, future-minded generative artificial intelligence engine, IntelliDraft AI.

PRINCETON, N.J., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – a recognized Leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) according to the SPARK Matrix™ Report - continues to set industry standards by offering legal professionals a powerful, in-demand generative AI tool for next-level contract clause management automation.

CobbleStone Software's IntelliDraft AI enables professionals to leverage generative AI tools to save time, streamline processes, and improve clause terms and legalese for important contracts.

Recently, CobbleStone has added some new features, including Clause Summarization and Clause Translation tools, which assist in both summarizing complex legal clauses into shorter blurbs that include the most important information, and a powerful translation tool that can auto-detect the language of origin while also providing an English translation.

Some other features that IntelliDraft AI offers are:

Clause Library: Supported by powerful natural language processing and structured data recognition, users can search through thousands of contract clauses in seconds.

Clause Generation: IntelliDraft AI can provide auto-generated clauses ready to use after a quick search.

Quick Access to Legal Definitions: Users can quickly find definitions for various legal words, definitions, phrases, and sample usage.

"CobbleStone prides itself on meeting industry demands with forward-thinking contract management functionality. We trust that IntelliDraft AI will afford business professionals across industries next-level contract clause generation and oversight," says Mark Nastasi, EVP and Founder of CobbleStone Software.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

