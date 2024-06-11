CobbleStone Software Launches New Release Update Including Exciting Features

"Producing efficient features by harboring artificial intelligence for contract management properly is what sets us apart as industry leaders time and time again," - Mark Nastasi, EVP and Founder of CobbleStone Software Post this

To aid with this, obligation tracking enables users to locate obligations in contracts easily. VISDOM AI is able to locate obligations in clauses by inspecting for certain grammar rules to determine if the paragraph is describing an obligation for a party.

Alongside obligation tracking, there are other new features in this version update including:

Document toolbox redesign

Survey side menu icon update

File queue – attach to existing record

Import line items on user defined subtables

Improved bulk export of survey results

"We are excited for this launch and believe it's extremely beneficial to contract professionals. Producing efficient features by harboring artificial intelligence for contract management properly is what sets us apart as industry leaders time and time again," says Mark Nastasi, EVP and Founder of CobbleStone Software.

