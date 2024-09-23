CobbleStone Software Launches VISDOM+ Generative AI in Latest Release

With its latest release, CobbleStone Software launches VISDOM+, a generative AI engine for contract management.
PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – a recognized Leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) according to the SPARK Matrix™ Report – releases powerful generative AI technology to elevate streamlined contract management to new heights.
Generative AI can address many obstacles legal and procurement professionals may face while dealing with contract management. CobbleStone Software's VISDOM+ can help business professionals manage contracts faster, more accurately, and more confidently.
Here are some features of VIDSOM+:
> AI Assist Chatbot
> Add a Contract & Analyze Risk and Language
> Record Creation
> High-Risk Findings
> VISDOM Assist
> Confirmed Matches
> And more
Click here to learn more about VISDOM+, developed on OpenAI.
"We are excited to launch our inaugural rollout of VISDOM+ and look forward to business professionals utilizing the innovative and powerful AI tools for CLM within their organizations. Continuously launching progressive features like these and integrating generative AI within our robust software suite sets us apart as industry leaders," says Bradford Jones, VP of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.
Contact CobbleStone Software for a free demo.
For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.
Follow CobbleStone Software on social media:
> LinkedIn
> X
> Facebook
> YouTube
To stay up to date on contract lifecycle management industry trends and news, subscribe to CobbleStone's Contract Insights blog.
Media Contact
Simran Bains, CobbleStone Software, 866-330-0056, [email protected], https://www.cobblestonesoftware.com/
SOURCE CobbleStone Software
Share this article