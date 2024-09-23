CobbleStone Software Launches VISDOM+ Generative AI in Latest Release

"Continuously launching progressive features like these and integrating generative AI within our robust software suite sets us apart as industry leaders," - Bradford Jones, VP of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software. Post this

Here are some features of VIDSOM+:

> AI Assist Chatbot



> Add a Contract & Analyze Risk and Language



> Record Creation



> High-Risk Findings



> VISDOM Assist



> Confirmed Matches



> And more

Click here to learn more about VISDOM+, developed on OpenAI.

"We are excited to launch our inaugural rollout of VISDOM+ and look forward to business professionals utilizing the innovative and powerful AI tools for CLM within their organizations. Continuously launching progressive features like these and integrating generative AI within our robust software suite sets us apart as industry leaders," says Bradford Jones, VP of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

