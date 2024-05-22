CobbleStone Software Mentioned in MGI Research's 2024 CLM Top 35 Buyer's Guide

PRINCETON, N.J., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone® was recently accredited by MGI Research for having a CLM software that is among the most important CLM suppliers in the market today and merit the attention of buyers, partners, and investors.

CobbleStone Software continues to add to its ever-growing awards and accolades by earning high regards from MGI Research in MGI's Contract Lifecycle Management Top 35 Buyer's Guide.

This report focuses on the leading suppliers of contract management solutions and provides comprehensive MGI 360 Ratings on the top 21 – which includes CobbleStone Software. The MGI 360 Rating methodology is a quantitative one with a rigorous grading scale.

CLM vendors are graded on the following criteria:

Market Visibility: The company has one or more of these characteristics: above-average growth, often included in longlists and shortlists of buyer evaluations, large installed base, and/or most MGI clients express interest in the company or mention them in analyst calls.

Innovation: The product has unique capabilities and the potential to disrupt the market – buyers should be aware of this product/company, even if it is not a fit for them today.

Solution Strength: Breadth and depth of solution, support for various business models and use cases, and the supplier's ability to help customers implement and gain value from the solution.

Demonstrated Success: Most, but not all, vendors covered are able to provide MGI with reference customers and partners to interview. Independent of the provision (or lack thereof) of vendor references, MGI conducts its own interviews and research on customers, partners, and investors.

"It's an honor to be included in the MGI Research CLM Top 35 Buyer's Guide. CobbleStone Contract Insight continues to make strides in the CLM space; readers of MGI Research's report will see how CobbleStone sets itself apart from others in the industry with leading features and award-winning service," says Mark Nastasi, EVP and Founder of CobbleStone Software.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

