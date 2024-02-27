CobbleStone Software Named Among 10 Great Places to Work 2024 by CIO Bulletin

CobbleStone Software adds to their numerous accolades and recognitions, with the latest one being named as one of ten great places to work.

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – a recognized Leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) according to the SPARK Matrix™ Report – continues to stand out in the CLM space and add to their growing collection of awards and recognitions.

CIO Bulletin conducted an interview with CobbleStone Software's CEO and Founder, Mark Nastasi, and discussed the advancements of CobbleStone® within the industry, as well as its status as an industry-leading provider of contract management software with a strong and healthy employee culture.