CobbleStone Software Named Among 10 Great Places to Work 2024 by CIO Bulletin

CobbleStone Software adds to their numerous accolades and recognitions, with the latest one being named as one of ten great places to work.
PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – a recognized Leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) according to the SPARK Matrix™ Report – continues to stand out in the CLM space and add to their growing collection of awards and recognitions.
CIO Bulletin conducted an interview with CobbleStone Software's CEO and Founder, Mark Nastasi, and discussed the advancements of CobbleStone® within the industry, as well as its status as an industry-leading provider of contract management software with a strong and healthy employee culture.
CobbleStone Software was recognized for "revolutionizing contract lifecycle management and fortifying client security through strategic partnerships and cutting-edge innovations".
This interview covers the following topics:
- What sets CobbleStone apart from others in the market
- Core values of CobbleStone Software
- CobbleStone's extensive partner network including Adobe, DocuSign, Microsoft, Salesforce, and Oracle
- Security measures taken by CobbleStone for user security
- Steps taken by CobbleStone to ensure employee well-being
"It was an honor to be interviewed about CobbleStone's advancements and our positive workplace environment," says Mark Nastasi, CEO and Founder of CobbleStone Software.
"In addition to being an industry-leading and award-winning contract management software provider, we are proud to support our CobbleStone family of employees with the tools they need to success, thrive, and be happy."
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.
