CobbleStone Software Named Among 10 Smartest Companies to Watch in 2024 by the Chief's Digest

CobbleStone Software was recognized as one of the 10 Smartest Companies to Watch in 2024 by the Chief's Digest for its innovative advancements in contract management and generative legal AI.
PRINCETON, N.J., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – a recognized Leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) according to the SPARK Matrix™ Report – has added to its numerous awards and accolades by being recognized as one of the smartest companies to watch in 2024.
As stated on their website, "The Chief's Digest is an elite platform that illuminates the essence of brands, organizations, and companies across the globe. We bring forward stories and interviews of entrepreneurs, change-makers and businesses from all over the world that have developed pioneering ideas and services to make the world a better place to live."
Recently, The Chief's Digest recognized CobbleStone Software for several points of success that made them stand apart as candidates for the top 10. In the interview with Mark Nastasi, EVP and Founder of CobbleStone Software, the following topics are covered:
> CobbleStone's achievements including being named an Industry Leader by Quadrant's SPARK Martrix Report
> Digital transformation and cultivating AI for CLM with auto redlining feature, generative clause AI, and others
> CobbleStone's innovative Product Advisory Board
> CobbleStone's expansive and growing market presence
> Active sustainability efforts including the inclusion in the UN Global Compact
> Embracing the future with plans on new projects and outlooks
"We are honored to be recognized as one of the smartest companies in 2024. CobbleStone has been considered an industry leader for quite some time and is successfully providing legal professionals with the tools they need to create a seamless CLM process at their organizations, all while maintaining active innovation and sustainability efforts," says Mark Nastasi, EVP and Founder of CobbleStone Software.
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.
