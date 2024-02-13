CobbleStone Software Named as Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) Technology Leader in the SPARK Matrix™ Report

"It has been an honor to be included as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix Report. We hope that readers are able to recognize the benefits of proper CLM and implement CobbleStone Contract Insight to address their organizational needs and more." - Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Post this

As mentioned in the informational report, "Organizations are now increasingly integrating CLM with their sourcing, procurement, CRM, ERP, e-signature, and other systems to enhance the performance of operational, financial, and risk management processes."

CobbleStone Contract Insight® offers solutions to the challenges that contracting and legal professionals face while managing the contract lifecycle. By providing effective and efficient tools for those obstacles, CobbleStone Contract Insight has made its' mark in the legal space.

The report describes CobbleStone's "contract performance, dashboarding, and analytics features" as "powerful and robust" as they apply to managing client and vendor agreements.

"It has been an honor to be included as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix Report and receive praise and recognition for our innovative features," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

"We hope that readers of this report are able to recognize the benefits of proper CLM and consider the award-winning CobbleStone Contract Insight to address their organizational needs and more."

Click here to learn more!

Contact CobbleStone Software for a free demo.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

Follow CobbleStone Software on social media:

> LinkedIn

> X

> Facebook

> YouTube

To stay up to date on contract lifecycle management industry trends and news, subscribe to CobbleStone's Contract Insights blog.

*Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, SPARK Matrix™: Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), Q3, 2023.

Media Contact

Simran Bains, CobbleStone Software, 866-330-0056, [email protected], https://www.cobblestonesoftware.com/

Twitter

SOURCE CobbleStone Software