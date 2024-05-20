CobbleStone Software Named Highest Rated CLM Platform and Recognized in Multiple CLM Awards by Theorem for 2024

CobbleStone Contract Insight® has been named the Highest Rated CLM Platform and recognized in multiple LegalTech 2024 awards in the CLM category by Theorem, including Top Rated and Challenger.

PRINCETON, N.J., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – a recognized Leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) according to the SPARK Matrix™ Report– continues to be honored for raising industry standards.

CobbleStone Contract Insight has added to its numerous awards and accolades by appearing in the following four LegalTech awards for 2024:

> Top Rated

> Challenger

> Best Meets Requirements

> Users Most Likely to Recommend

Theorem presents these awards annually and offers software buyers from law firms and inhouse legal departments the world's largest and most trusted legal tech marketplace. With a community as large as this, viewers can be assured that they receive the most accurate information, as the Theorem community is built by trusted users, contributors, and reviewers.

Some real customer reviews include mentioning CobbleStone as a contributor in measurable improvements in their contract management efficiency, reducing administrative burdens, and improvements in contract turnaround time and compliance. Others have stated CobbleStone Contract Insight has streamlined their contract management, allowing their team to focus more on strategic tasks. The intuitive features have greatly simplified the review processes, exceeding all expectations.

"Verified users from across our legal marketplace have recognized CobbleStone Software as the Highest Rated Contract Lifecycle Management Platform. This award clearly highlights their significant contributions to the field and exemplifies how targeted innovations can enhance the efficiency of contract management and negotiation processes," stated Joshua Maley, Managing Director of the LegalTech TAM Awards.

"We are excited to be recognized by Theorem once again. These awards showcase our commitment to providing consistent and quality service to our valued customers while offering new and innovative features to the CLM market," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

