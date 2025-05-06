CobbleStone Software Named Innovator of the Year 2025 by Success Knocks Magazine

"This recognition is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to providing our clients with the most innovative and effective CLM solutions on the market." - Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Post this

CobbleStone Software's flagship product, CobbleStone Contract Insight®, is a comprehensive CLM platform that automates and streamlines the entire contract lifecycle, from contract creation and negotiation to execution, tracking, and compliance. The platform's advanced features, including generative AI capabilities, AI-powered contract analysis, intelligent workflow automation, and seamless integration capabilities, enable organizations to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and minimize risk.

This award adds to CobbleStone Software's growing list of accolades, further solidifying its position as a leader in the CLM industry. The company remains dedicated to providing its clients with the most advanced and user-friendly solutions to meet their evolving contract management needs.

"This recognition is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to providing our clients with the most innovative and effective CLM solutions on the market. We are committed to continuing to invest in technology that transforms the way businesses manage contracts."

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

