CobbleStone Software Offers a Free Quiz to Determine CLM Needs

The quiz is fairly simple and quick, with a straightforward set of questions that help steer business professionals toward the contract management software version with features that best suit them and their organizations - with the ability to seamlessly scale as contract volume, contract complexity, and the overall businesses grow.

In addition to the CLM quiz, contract management professionals can also find other helpful features on CobbleStone's website to help search for the best CLM suite, including:

> ROI Calculator

> Whitepapers

> Blogs

> Client Testimonials

> Videos

> And much more

"We understand that there are many factors to consider when finding a CLM suite that best aligns with the specific needs of a business," says Bradford Jones, VP of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

"We offer tools that simplify this important choice so organizations can have a user-friendly, flexible, and scalable means of managing their contracts while focusing on strategic decisions."

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

