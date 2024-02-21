CobbleStone Software Offers a Myriad of Information on Their YouTube Channel

"With our videos, viewers can avoid common mistakes and be informed about all the features that CobbleStone Contract Insight provides that can help streamline their organizations," - Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Post this

Some of their informational video topics include:

Maximizing Productivity: Software Demo

Procurement Pitfalls

Tracking Contract Management Metrics

New CobbleStone Contract Insight Software Updates

Success Stories

And More!

View the educational channel by clicking here.

Along with this vibrant channel, CobbleStone Software also engages viewers and keeps them up-to-date with all company happenings via frequent blogs, press releases, and events.

"Educating viewers about the importance of correct utilization of CLM software is very important," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

"With our videos, viewers can avoid common mistakes and be informed about all the features that CobbleStone Contract Insight provides that can help streamline their organizations."

Contact CobbleStone Software for a free demo.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

Follow CobbleStone Software on social media:

To stay up to date on contract lifecycle management industry trends and news, subscribe to CobbleStone's Contract Insights blog.

Media Contact

Simran Bains, CobbleStone Software, 866-330-0056, [email protected], https://www.cobblestonesoftware.com/

Twitter

SOURCE CobbleStone Software