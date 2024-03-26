CobbleStone Software Offers Free Contract Management Software ROI Calculator Tool

"Educating viewers about the importance of CLM software is a cornerstone of CobbleStone. By providing these free tools, we hope that viewers can easily see the difference proper contract management can make for their organizations," - Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Post this

This quick tool can help viewers realize the amount of time they could save by implementing contract management software. Some helpful facts that support contract management software's value include:

Leading financial research estimates that companies spend almost 5% of their revenue to track agreements after signing a contract.

Surveys report that companies using contract management software can reduce annual contract management expenses by 20% to 50%.

Leading accounting firms found that 12% of a company's total annual costs may be devoted to contract management and administrative tasks.

"Educating viewers about the importance of CLM software is a cornerstone of CobbleStone. By providing these kinds of free tools, we hope that viewers can quickly and easily see the difference proper contract management can make for their organizations," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

