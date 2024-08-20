CobbleStone Software Offers Free Guide For Selecting Contract Management Software

"In your search for the right contract management software to meet your organization's needs, discover 7 key CLM features to look for," - Bradford Jones, VP of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software. Post this

Some of the features covered in this whitepaper are:

> A secure contract repository

> Intelligent workflow automation

> Reporting and analytic tools

> And more

Click here to download the free whitepaper.

CobbleStone Software offers a series of whitepapers that dive into to the different aspects of understanding, selecting, administrating, and mastering contract management software.

Previous whitepaper topics include:

> Simple, Savory, & Sweet - Your Contract Management Recipe Book

> Making a Case for Contract Management Software

> Artificial Intelligence 101: Introducing AI into Contract Management

> And More

"In your search for the right contract management software to meet your organization's needs, discover 7 key CLM features to look for," says Bradford Jones, VP of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

"As with our 7 Features whitepaper, we strive to continue to provide contract and procurement professionals information they need when selecting CLM software in a easy and digestible way. Our free whitepapers act as a fruitful resource that cover a large variety of topics, with more to come soon."

Contact CobbleStone Software for a free demo.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 888-960-6584.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

Follow CobbleStone Software on social media:

> LinkedIn

> X

> Facebook

> YouTube

To stay up to date on contract lifecycle management industry trends and news, subscribe to CobbleStone's Contract Insights blog.

Media Contact

Simran Bains, CobbleStone Software, 866-330-0056, [email protected], https://www.cobblestonesoftware.com/

Twitter

SOURCE CobbleStone Software