CobbleStone Software Offers Free Guide For Selecting Contract Management Software

PRINCETON, N.J. , Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software—a recognized Leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) according to the SPARK Matrix™ Report—continues to provide vital information to legal and procurement professionals that are seeking contract management software for their organizations.
The 7 Features to Look For When Selecting Contract Management Software whitepaper focuses on educating readers about the importance of selecting robust contract software that can result in streamlined and organized contract management processes.
Some of the features covered in this whitepaper are:
> A secure contract repository
> Intelligent workflow automation
> Reporting and analytic tools
> And more
CobbleStone Software offers a series of whitepapers that dive into to the different aspects of understanding, selecting, administrating, and mastering contract management software.
Previous whitepaper topics include:
> Simple, Savory, & Sweet - Your Contract Management Recipe Book
> Making a Case for Contract Management Software
> Artificial Intelligence 101: Introducing AI into Contract Management
> And More
"In your search for the right contract management software to meet your organization's needs, discover 7 key CLM features to look for," says Bradford Jones, VP of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.
"As with our 7 Features whitepaper, we strive to continue to provide contract and procurement professionals information they need when selecting CLM software in a easy and digestible way. Our free whitepapers act as a fruitful resource that cover a large variety of topics, with more to come soon."
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.
