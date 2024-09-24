CobbleStone Software Offers Free Guide on the Importance of Contract Management Software

"This whitepaper is a great research tool for professionals to use when introducing CLM software to their organizations as a potential investment," - Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Post this

That's where "Making a Case for Contract Management Software" comes into play. With this guide, business professionals can:

Clearly define the "why" behind contract management software recommendation

Get the most out of software demos and free trials

Develop their case to align with leadership and create a positive impact for their organization

Face challenges with multiple stakeholders

And more

CobbleStone Software offers a series of whitepapers that explore different aspects of contract management software. Whitepaper topics include:

"Our whitepapers serve as free guides to professionals in the CLM space and offer vital information about streamlining contracting processes. This whitepaper is a great research tool for professionals to use when introducing CLM software to their organizations as a potential investment," says Bradford Jones, VP of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

