CobbleStone Software Offers Free Guide on the Importance of Contract Management Software

From their vast selection of whitepapers, "Making a Case for Contract Management Software" covers how business professionals can convince decision-makers to approve of their contract management software recommendation.
PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – a recognized Leader in contract lifecycle management (CLM) according to the SPARK Matrix™ Report – adds to its growing collection of whitepapers that provide key information for those interested in transforming their CLM processes.
While many contract management professionals and contract administrators see the value in contract management software, it can be challenging to introduce it while positioning the value in a way that matters to key decision-makers.
That's where "Making a Case for Contract Management Software" comes into play. With this guide, business professionals can:
- Clearly define the "why" behind contract management software recommendation
- Get the most out of software demos and free trials
- Develop their case to align with leadership and create a positive impact for their organization
- Face challenges with multiple stakeholders
- And more
CobbleStone Software offers a series of whitepapers that explore different aspects of contract management software. Whitepaper topics include:
- Simple, Savory, & Sweet – Your Contract Management Recipe Book
- Artificial Intelligence 101: Introducing AI into Contract Management
- 7 Features to Look For When Selecting Contract Management Software
- And more
"Our whitepapers serve as free guides to professionals in the CLM space and offer vital information about streamlining contracting processes. This whitepaper is a great research tool for professionals to use when introducing CLM software to their organizations as a potential investment," says Bradford Jones, VP of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.
