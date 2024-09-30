CobbleStone Software Offers Rapattoni Corporation a Powerful Solution for Their Contract Management Needs

"Our case studies serve as testimonials of real clients that have experienced a significant transformation within their CLM processes by using the industry-leading tools and features that CobbleStone Contract Insight offers," - Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Post this

As with any continuously evolving organization, Rapattoni Corporation required software that could keep up with its growth. While looking for a change from their previous CLM software provider, Rapattoni discovered CobbleStone Software. Thus, it started a journey that led to streamlined processes, powerful AI-backed features, and scalability to grow with the company.

Some features that stood out to Rapattoni that can scale with organization growth include ad-hoc reports, dashboards, report designer, workflows, and document templates.

According to Rapattoni's Mackenzie M., since implementing CobbleStone Contract Insight, "We have been able to simplify several of our processes, and we have been able to provide more detailed information to our executive team about what is going on in the sales pipeline with less employee time."

"Assisting organizations in enhancing their CLM processes is exciting. Our case studies serve as testimonials of real clients that have experienced a significant transformation within their CLM processes by using the industry-leading tools and features that CobbleStone Contract Insight offers," says Bradford Jones, VP of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

