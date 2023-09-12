CobbleStone Software Once Again Named as a CLM Technology Leader in SPARK Matrix™ Report

"CobbleStone Software has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact and has been placed as a leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), Q3, 2023," - Akshat Shah, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. Tweet this

> Global Market Dynamics

> Major Trends

> Vendor Landscape

> Competitive Positioning

Earning a Leader title in this study shows that users can trust CobbleStone as a contract lifecycle management software provider that can efficiently and effectively streamline the contracting process from start to finish for business professionals. CobbleStone was named a leader based on the 6 key capabilities vendors were evaluated against:

1. Contract Requisition & Authoring

2. Contract Review, Negotiation, & Approval

3. Contracts, Clauses, & Templates Repository

4. Contract Performance, Dashboarding, & Analytics

5. Contract Compliance & Governance

6. Contract Lifecycle Reporting

This recognition serves alongside many other awards and nominations CobbleStone has received to date.

"CobbleStone Software has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact and has been placed as a leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), Q3, 2023 owing to its comprehensive & innovative CLM platform, a compelling vision & roadmap, an extensive CLM vendor ecosystem, year-on-year growth, complete product offerings with support services, and in-depth domain experience," says Akshat Shah, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions.

Contact CobbleStone Software to schedule a free demo.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions:

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients as the strategic knowledge partner in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth Advisory Services. Quadrant's research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

Follow CobbleStone Software on social media:

> LinkedIn

> Twitter

> Facebook

> YouTube

To stay up to date on contract lifecycle management industry trends and news, subscribe to CobbleStone's Contract Insights blog.

*Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, SPARK Matrix™: Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), Q3, 2023.

Media Contact

Simran Bains, CobbleStone Software, 866-330-0056, [email protected], https://www.cobblestonesoftware.com/

Twitter

SOURCE CobbleStone Software