CobbleStone Software Partners with ACC San Francisco Bay Area for AI-Powered Contract Negotiation Webinar

As contract volume and complexity continue to rise, legal teams face increased pressure to accelerate deal closures while effectively mitigating risk. This session will provide attendees with actionable insights and practical demonstrations of how AI can serve as a strategic co-pilot in their daily work.

Key topics to be covered include:

> AI-Powered Drafting: Learn how to use intelligent tools to generate contract drafts quickly and consistently, utilizing pre-approved templates and clauses to ensure compliance from the outset.

> Accelerated Redlining: See how AI can drastically reduce review cycles by identifying and suggesting remedies for potential language conflicts and high-risk clauses.

> Advanced Analytics: Discover how to gain a competitive edge with deep contract data analysis, enabling more informed decision-making and better risk management during negotiations.

This event is a must-attend for any legal professional seeking to shorten negotiation cycles, increase their team's efficiency, and enhance their organization's overall ROI.

"We are excited to partner with the ACC San Francisco Bay Area chapter to showcase how AI can empower legal professionals," said Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

"This webinar will highlight our commitment to providing cutting-edge technology that allows legal teams to move beyond manual, time-consuming tasks and become more strategic, valuable contributors to their organizations."

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

