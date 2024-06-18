CobbleStone Software Places in Top 3 for Best Of Readers Survey by The Recorder Newspaper

"We are honored to be recognized by The Recorder and are glad to see that our user base and legal professionals are satisfied with our services enough to rank them highly in this award category," - Mark Nastasi, EVP & Founder of CobbleStone Post this

CobbleStone Software stood apart from the rest of the selection by offering innovative tools and features that users benefit from. Their ability to combine powerful AI engines and create features that are helpful to the legal industry are what sets them apart as an Industry Leader.

"We are honored to be recognized by The Recorder and are glad to see that our user base and legal professionals are satisfied with our services enough to rank them highly in this award category. Legal professionals can utilize our services and features to assist in streamlining their organizational processes and to simplify their contract lifecycle management," says Mark Nastasi, EVP and Founder of CobbleStone Software.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

