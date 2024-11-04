CobbleStone Software Provides Brownsville Public Utilities Board with Scalable and Robust Contract Management Solution

"CobbleStone Contract Insight can automate and transform CLM for organizations by providing the tools needed to manage contracts, RFx (for suppliers of energy, oil, and gas), and documents specific to the energy sector and beyond."- Bradford Jones, VP of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software. Post this

CobbleStone Contract Insight® is the only solution on the market that could meet their specific CLM needs. Using Contract Insight, Brownsville Public Utilities Board has a user-friendly and flexible solution that meets and exceeds their desired functionality.

"The service provided by Cobblestone was excellent. All persons involved were attentive to our needs and continued to ask if we needed additional assistance with anything," says Diane S., Materials/Warehouse Manager at BPUB.

CobbleStone Software has a large number of clients spanning the public and private sector across a wide variety of industries. In the utilities industry, with an ever-changing clientele, it is essential to be equipped with the proper resources to efficiently serve those customers. To easily grow with the client base, CobbleStone Contract Insight provides the following features for the management of energy commodity trading agreements, utility energy service contracts (UESC), service level agreements (SLAs), and other contracts for the energy sector:

Document Management & Contract Drafting

Auto Extraction & Configurable Fields

Searching & Contract Reporting

Intelligent Workflow Management

Regulatory Compliance & Tracking

Price & Cost Tracking

Auto-Email, Task, & Calendar Alerts

Online Negotiations with Electronic Signatures

And more

Click here to read the full case study and to learn more about how CobbleStone Software serves the utility industries.

"We proudly continue to support BPUB in its efforts to provide Texas residents with its services. CobbleStone Contract Insight can automate and transform CLM for organizations by providing the tools needed to manage contracts, RFx (for suppliers of energy, oil, and gas), and documents specific to the energy sector and beyond," says Bradford Jones, VP of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

Contact CobbleStone Software for a free demo.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 866-330-0056.

About CobbleStone Software:

CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, detailed text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, robust document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.

Follow CobbleStone Software on social media:

To stay up to date on contract lifecycle management industry trends and news, subscribe to CobbleStone's Contract Insights blog.

Media Contact

Simran Bains, CobbleStone Software, 866-330-0056, [email protected], https://www.cobblestonesoftware.com/

Twitter

SOURCE CobbleStone Software